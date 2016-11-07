Two presenters from the US demonstrated the continued level of research into BVD virus. Dan Givens, a professor from the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in Alabama, looked specifically at the risks to healthy cattle of BVD virus introduction. One number struck out – when buying cattle with unknown BVD virus status, the relative risk to purchasing a PI animal was 33% for every 100-head batch. In US feedlots, this would be of particular concern where a PI BVD virus animal in a batch of animals could be spectacular.