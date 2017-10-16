After applying topical anaesthetic (with light sedation if necessary; deep sedation will cause the eye to roll ventrally), a dry cotton bud is applied to the ulcer and firmly pushed radially outwards in all directions, thus pushing off any epithelium that is not adherent. Sometimes this results in removal of the entire corneal epithelium. A grid or punctate keratotomy is then performed, starting in the healthy corneal epithelium. The needle penetration needs to be just deep enough to wound the underlying stroma and provide a foothold for the new migrating epithelium, but not too deep (Figure 5). The use of diamond burrs has greatly increased as an alternative to grid keratotomy – they are relatively easy to use and results are encouraging.