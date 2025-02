Years ago, I used to go to a lot of organic meetings to represent the coop I was with, which had a lot of organic farmers, but I couldn’t get them to go to meetings. Welfare issues existed at the time because the first inclination of an organic farmer, if he had a sick animal, was to reach for a homeopathic

solution. That is not a debate I want to get into here other than to say if an animal is acutely ill it needs treating promptly and, as far as I can see, homeopathy is not quick. I think animals will adjust over a few generations to this antibiotic-free regime. Animals soon adjusted in New Zealand, for example, when large herds

and flocks had to survive with less involved care. It sounds a bit hard I know, but if an animal couldn’t cope it didn’t get bred from and a natural selection process took place. We will get the same here; some won’t like it and, as we go down that road, culling rates will escalate. But you can’t have it both ways – you rarely can.