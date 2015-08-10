B taurus and B indicus played a pivotal role in shaping civilisation through the innovation of milk harvesting and the cultivation of land using cattle-powered ploughs. People who previously had to be nomadic to seek their food were now able to cultivate marginal soils and thus become sedentary with the establishment of villages and towns. As populations grew in size, cattle were a reflection of wealth and were an initiating factor in the stratification of early societies. Rather than the condition or the fatness of the animals, it was the head of cattle that was important in reflecting wealth (Velten, 2007).