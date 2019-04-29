Next, we need to look at calves. Calf sales are an important part of our income and we know we will not be able to sell any for 120 days, in a best case scenario. We decided to keep all the beef-cross calves, but send all the dairy bull calves for slaughter. We have never slaughtered newborn bulls here and don’t wish to, and I realise by sending them off for someone else to do it, we were just doing it by proxy. These calves are worth £30 to £50 at three weeks old – you could easily spend £150 rearing them and they would still only be worth about £100. It’s not clear if the beef-cross calves will leave a margin, but at least we have kept them alive.