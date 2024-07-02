Notifiable disease update

Last summer, I wrote an article for Vet Times about exotic diseases in cattle, sheep and pigs, highlighting what vets and their farmers needed to worry about (VT53.37). The APHA updated its contingency plan (17 July 2023) for exotic notifiable diseases of animals in England. In this plan, the following were highlighted as being of most concern: avian flu and Newcastle disease, foot-and-mouth disease, rabies, bluetongue (BT), African swine fever and classical swine fever, African horse sickness and lumpy skin disease. When I wrote about bluetongue virus (BTV), I did not anticipate then that we would have another outbreak quite so soon (we had been BTV free since 2010). BTV infects all species of ruminant, with severe disease usually in certain breeds of sheep and deer, cattle usually acting as reservoirs of infection, and is transmitted by biting midges.