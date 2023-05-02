If sheep are brought into the practice, it remains vitally important that any examination room surfaces and equipment are adequately disinfected between clients, and any biological waste is appropriately disposed of – especially considering the zoonotic potential of many pathogens encountered during lambing season and the risk to other clinical and non-clinical practice staff (for example, admin staff and cleaners who may not be aware). In some cases, clients will call for an elective caesarean, and in others, veterinary-assisted vaginal delivery (VD) will have been attempted first. Either way, suitable PPE and disinfection on arrival should be performed.