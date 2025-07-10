10 Jul 2025
Government institutions must help to ensure the veterinary capacity is there to deal with disease threats, European officials say.
Image: © Onchira / Adobe Stock
Policymakers have been urged to step up their commitment to resolving animal health issues after a huge gap in current investment levels was highlighted.
Delegates attending the annual AnimalHealthEurope conference in Brussels were told that 140 times less was spent globally on animal health in 2021 than its human equivalent.
Although that still equates to around US$70 billion, and despite some recent signs of improving engagement, the group’s secretary general, Roxane Feller, argued more still needs to be done.
She said: “To bolster global health security, we need to establish a regular set dialogue to help with anticipating demand for vaccine manufacturing.
“Decision-makers need to support investment in increased veterinary capacity, more integrated disease surveillance and flexible regulation for rapid response to disease outbreaks.
“More one health awareness on the impacts of animal diseases, and a more preventive approach to managing diseases can help to ensure predictable risks are addressed in a timely manner, and perhaps even help prevent the next pandemic.”
The UK’s animal health industry body, NOAH, was elected to the AnimalHealthEurope board at the conference and chief executive Dawn Howard said it wanted to help shape a “proactive and forward-thinking agenda”.
She added: “Collaboration and shared ambition are more vital than ever as we face global challenges in disease prevention and sustainability.
“Preventing the next pandemic means investing in animal health, supporting veterinary infrastructure and acknowledging the critical role that animals – both domesticated and wild – play in global health security.
“NOAH is committed to driving this agenda forward both in the UK and across Europe.”