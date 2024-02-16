Analysis

The analysis, led by researchers from Imperial College London and the University of Sussex, estimated that as much as 9.1% of the imidacloprid administered through spot-on treatments of dogs, plus 6% of fipronil, was discharged through washoff from bathing the animals and the washing of both their bedding and owners’ hands. Further studies are expected to follow, and Dr Whitehead said there were likely to be more avenues of discharge that have not previously been accounted for.