DNA copies detected in most of the blood samples submitted were greater than or equal to 5 log GE/mL of serum. While only moderate lymphocyte depletion was observed in histopathology of the submitted lymph nodes, a marked fibrino-necrotising glomerulonephritis, as well as non-purulent interstitial nephritis, were seen in the examined sections of the kidney. Severe fibrinoid necrotising vasculitis with haemorrhages were noted from the sampled dermis and subcutis.