8 Sept 2026
A government minister has urged the industry to face the prospect of the virus being there to stay.
Holyrood. Image © Heartland Arts / Adobe Stock
The Scottish Government has urged vets and farmers to plan for bluetongue becoming a “permanent” presence as it outlined new rules linked to the virus.
A restricted zone (RZ) is due to come into force in the south-west of the country on Thursday 10 September, in place of the temporary control area that has been in place in the past few weeks.
A total of 21 BTV-3 cases have so far been confirmed in Scotland, all of them in Dumfries and Galloway.
Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said evidence showing the disease was now circulating in the area meant they were “legally” obliged to impose the RZ.
He added: “What this shows is that the disease is not going away any time soon, and industry should start to prepare for the disease gaining a permanent hold within the rest of Scotland.”
Under the new rules, susceptible ruminants will still need to be licensed before being moved from the RZ to the rest of Scotland.
Some breeding animals will also need to be tested and vaccinated before being moved, although store, fattening and non-pregnant females will not from that date.
Mr Fairlie said the reduced risk of the virus spreading in colder temperatures meant officials were able to change some movement rules.
But he added: “What will not change is that vaccination is the only viable long-term strategy for controlling bluetongue.
“As such, I would urge anyone with susceptible livestock to speak to their vet as soon as possible, both to discuss the right approach for their animals and to make sure vaccine is available when it is needed.”
The plea follows an announcement that Ceva Animal Health has made new stocks of its BTV-3 vaccine, Bluevac-3, available for order.
Deliveries of the new stock, imported from Poland, are expected to begin next week.