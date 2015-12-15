The most rapid changes in bovine mammary tissue morphology and function during involution occur at the time of abrupt milk cessation (dry period). Milk stasis and distension of secretory tissues are factors thought to contribute to mammary involution through local chemical feedback by milk constituents, formation of other inhibitory factors in secretions, and mechanical stress to cells can lead to the loss of secretory function 3, 7. The complete transition from a lactating to nonlactating state is thought to be completed 21 to 30 days after the abrupt cessation of lactation.