17 Mar 2026
Research, by hygiene and disinfection company Roam Technology, aims to build a clearer picture of disease control practices on UK swine farms and identify areas where further support may be needed.
The five-minute survey aims to build a clearer picture of biosecurity practices on UK pig farms.
UK pig producers are being urged to take part in an industry survey to assess how prepared farms are to deal with major disease threats such as African swine fever (ASF).
The five-minute survey, launched by hygiene and disinfection company Roam Technology, aims to build a clearer picture of biosecurity practices on UK pig farms and identify areas where further support may be needed.
Nigel Bennet, biosecurity specialist at Roam Technology, said: “External disease threats such as ASF present one of the biggest risks to the UK pig sector. While the UK remains free from ASF, the disease continues to circulate across Europe, with the most recent cases in Spain, highlighting the importance of high biosecurity standards.
“By understanding what producers are currently doing well, and where there may be gaps, we can help ensure the industry has the tools, knowledge and support needed to strengthen farm biosecurity and reduce the risk of disease entering the country.”
In September 2023, the ASF virus crossed more than 400km across the Baltic Sea to Sweden from infected areas in Latvia and Poland, underlining the role that human activity can play in disease transmission.
The National Pig Association (NPA) last year gave evidence to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee highlighting biosecurity lapses at UK ports.
The organisation reported evidence suggesting illegally imported meat was entering the country through both personal and commercial routes. The NPA has also expressed concern that enforcement resources for existing control measures may not be sufficient.
Mr Bennet said industry awareness and preparedness remain key, adding: “Strong on-farm biosecurity remains the UK pig sector’s first line of defence. By taking just a few minutes to complete the survey, producers can help contribute to a clearer understanding of the industry’s readiness and ultimately help strengthen protection for the entire sector.”