3 Apr 2020
Elanco swine symposium was due to be held in Portugal at the end of March, but is now running online as separate webinars on 7 and 8 April.
Image © Pexels / Pixabay
An international swine health conference cancelled by the COVID-19 crisis will now take place as online webinars across two days.
The Elanco Swine Symposium: Piglet Gut Health Challenges and Opportunities was due to take place in Porto, Portugal, on 23 and 24 March, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Now organisers have arranged for CPD to be delivered on two separate webinars on 7 and 8 April.
The first webinar starts at 3pm UK time, with topics including:
On the second day, the lineup from 3pm is:
A Q&A session will conclude both webinars.