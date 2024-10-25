25 Oct
Scientists at The Pirbright Institute and University of Oxford on mission to create vaccine able to protect against multiple strains and without need for annual jabs.
Scientists have reported results from a study in pigs that mean they have taken a significant step towards the goal of developing a universal influenza vaccine.
Researchers from The Pirbright Institute and the University of Oxford have been working on activating T-cells, rather than just antibodies, in the immune system that can recognise and respond to various flu viruses.
They also explored use of aerosol vaccines delivered directly to the respiratory tract to stimulate immune responses.
In their study, researchers immunised pigs pre-exposed to pH1N1 using aerosolised viral vectored vaccines (ChAdOx2 and MVA) that express the influenza matrix protein (M1) and nucleoprotein (NP).
The results showed T-cell responses induced through aerosol immunisation can offer significant protection.
The pig model is particularly valuable in influenza research as pigs are large natural hosts for influenza A viruses and share many physiological and immunological similarities with humans.
“This approach has significant implications for both human and veterinary medicine, and highlights the potential of respiratory vaccines for influenza and other respiratory pathogens.”
Current influenza vaccines are designed to target specific strains, which change annually and so people need annual vaccines.
Scientists worldwide are therefore on a mission to create vaccines that protect against multiple strains and eliminate the need for annual updates.
The research – Aerosol immunization with influenza matrix, nucleoprotein, or both prevents lung disease in pig – has been published in NPJ Vaccines.