Measurable outputs

Calf mortality is an output that should be recorded (and easily found by the vet) on all farms. It can be calculated by either considering the number of calves born (alive) or calvings. The important differences of note here are that when considering number of calvings, stillbirths are included. The ideal window to begin monitoring calf mortality in is from birth to weaning – this indicates early life performance and provides direct feedback on calving and calf management, with a target of lower than 5% frequently quoted (Sherwin et al, 2016).