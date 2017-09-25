How does plunge dipping work?

A dipping facility consists of collecting pen(s), the dip bath and the draining pen(s). The dip bath and draining pens can also be mounted on a trailer or lorry and used by mobile dipping contractors. Dip baths are usually home-made using rendered concrete or manufactured in galvanised steel or fibre glass, with a capacity to hold 900L to 2,250L (200 gallons to 500 gallons) of dip wash. It is important the volume is accurately known, and can be determined with a water meter or by counting the number of containers of known volume to fill the bath to its working level, which must be marked on a calibration stick (never on the side of the bath). The working level should comfortably hold the intended volume of dip wash, plus the correct number of sheep to be immersed without any overflow.