Work in the Netherlands has suggested the antibody will have waned by around two years of age. Mr Pugh was of the view the antibody detected in vaccinated goats after this would suggest they had been exposed to repetitive environmental challenge with Johne’s disease organisms. Serological screening was supplemented by pooled faecal PCR testing, with the recognition false-negative results may be more common than in cattle. A screening exercise of 545 goats on 11 farms resulted in an overall seroprevalence of 61%, although on one farm, 100% of goats tested were positive, while on another, the figure was zero. Any advice given must be farm specific.