26 Jul 2024
Aimed at industry specialists, course brought together expertise from The Pirbright Institute and other bodies after a five-year break.
Image © The Pirbright Institute
A practical poultry health course aimed at industry specialists could be back again next year after a successful relaunch in 2024.
The Pirbright Institute brought the event back after five years, featuring expertise from the University of Surrey, University of Liverpool, RVC, St David’s Poultry Team, Poultry Health Services, the VMD and Pirbright’s animal services poultry team.
Attendees enjoyed lectures and practical demonstrations provided by 23 tutors. Practical sessions covered included:
Course co-organisers Susan Baigent, Roberto La Ragione and Lorraine Frost said: “The course was intensive, combining lectures on virology, bacteriology, parasitology and industry topics with discussion sessions, quizzes and networking opportunities.
“It was quite an exhausting week all round, but, judging by the feedback, an extremely rewarding experience for all those who joined us.”
The course is expected to return in 2025. For full details, visit The Pirbright Institute website.