25 Mar 2022
Warning comes as UK faces largest ever outbreak of avian influenza, with more than 100 cases confirmed since the start of November.
Image: © Kamil Kurus/Fotolia.
The UK’s CVO has called on poultry owners to step up their efforts in the fight against avian influenza following a nationwide spike.
In the past month, Defra has reported five new infected premises confirmed in Suffolk with highly pathogenic avian influenza. The warning comes as the UK faces its largest ever outbreak of bird flu, with more than 100 cases confirmed since the start of November.
The CVO is reminding all poultry keepers that while the main source of infection comes from migratory wild birds, those failing to implement these measures risk infecting their own flocks by walking the virus into their holdings.
Christine Middlemiss said: “We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease including by introducing housing measures. However, we are still seeing a number of bird flu cases both on commercial farms and in backyard birds right across Suffolk.
“Many poultry keepers in Suffolk have excellent biosecurity standards, but the number of cases we are seeing suggests that not enough is being done by all bird keepers to keep bird flu out. Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you must take action now to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.
“The avian flu outbreak has not gone away and implementing scrupulous biosecurity remains absolutely critical. You must continue to regularly clean and disinfect your footwear and clothes before entering enclosures, stop your birds mixing with any wild birds and only allow visitors that are strictly necessary. It is your actions that will help keep your birds safe.”
The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency has said that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers, and it does not affect the consumption of poultry or eggs.
The CVO also urged all bird keepers to register their flocks with Defra, which is now a legal requirement for anyone with more than 50 birds.