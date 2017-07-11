11 Jul
Poultry Health Services, Retford Poultry Partnership and the poultry and game bird services of Minster Vets officially join forces, creating a major poultry veterinary and support service.
A major poultry veterinary and support service launched yesterday (10 July) as Poultry Health Services (PHS), Retford Poultry Partnership and the poultry and game bird services of Minster Vets joined forces.
Under the name of PHS, the merger brings together:
This will allow clients to benefit from the combined strengths and expertise of each individual business, and provide access to the full range of dedicated support services.
PHS offers internationally acclaimed veterinary care for all poultry keepers, including elite breeding stock, backed by a full range of diagnostic capabilities as required by modern poultry keepers.
The Minster team, meanwhile, delivers high-quality services across large and small layers, broiler producers and game birds.
Retford, finally, is one of the UK’s oldest established poultry practices, run by a team with more than 35 years of experience in the health and welfare of all varieties of birds, bringing their unique and committed service to the new combined business.
According to PHS, the merger will ensure the breadth of the UK poultry industry can benefit from its consultancy, laboratory and training services.