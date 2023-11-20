20 Nov
A Norfolk veterinary surgeon who has been at the heart of the fight against avian influenza hopes his success can inspire others to enter the poultry industry.
A Norfolk-based poultry and game bird vet has been named as the BVA’s Young Vet of the Year for 2023.
Henry Lamb collected the prize during the association’s gala dinner at the London Marriott Hotel Canary Wharf on Thursday evening (16 November).
He was chosen from a shortlist of three after more than 140 nominations were initially submitted for the award, sponsored by Zoetis.
Dr Lamb was recognised for his work at the frontline of the fight against avian flu with Crowshall Veterinary Services in Attleborough, as well as encouraging other vets to join the poultry sector.
A 2018 RVC graduate, he is also deputy rotation lead for the college’s new poultry rotation, which will take its first students next year, as well as a trustee of rural mental health charity You Are Not Alone.
Dr Lamb said: “To be named BVA Young Vet of the Year is a huge honour and it means all the more having heard about the outstanding work, dedication and skills of the other two finalists.
“I’m delighted that after a challenging few years the poultry sector has been highlighted, as all those involved have worked tirelessly to overcome the largest animal health outbreak the UK has experienced in recent times.
“I hope that winning this award will encourage more young vets to consider joining us in the poultry sector. It’s extremely rewarding work.”
BVA president Anna Judson said: “Henry’s dedication and hard work shines through in what is a particularly testing time for the poultry sector.
“His enthusiasm not only for the work itself, but for encouraging and supporting other young vets and students to consider roles in the poultry sector, is inspirational.
Dr Judson reflected on the challenge she and her fellow judges had faced due to the high quality of entries as she also commended the other two finalists – Veterinary Education Malawi co-founder Rebecca Hampson and Camilla Church, who established her own practice Perth Equine Vets.
She said: “Both of these young vets have worked incredibly hard and have already made such an impact. They are well-deserving finalists and we know they have fantastic careers ahead of them.”