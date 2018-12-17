But how much, how soon and how often? The guidelines are on roughly 200ml/kg within 18 hours of birth, with a maximum of 50ml/kg intake on each occasion and, ideally, a first intake within 2 hours of birth6. The quality of colostrum is also fundamental. Colostrum should have a specific gravity of at least 1.05 and more than 60mg/ml Ig, but six hours after birth, Ig has already significantly declined. Furthermore, within 36 hours from birth, closure of the intestinal cells starts and, by day four, no capacity to absorb macromolecules, such as Ig, exists. It is also reported the bodyweight of a ewe has a direct correlation with the concentration of Ig in colostrum samples.