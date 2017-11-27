Panel 1. Calculating energy requirements for a 70kg ewe scanned for triplets. Energy provision

A 70kg ewe carrying triplets three weeks pre-lambing requires 16.7 megajoules (MJ) of metabolisable energy (ME) per day (Wright and Genever, 2016).

She is able to eat 1.4% (Vipond et al, 2009) of her liveweight, expressed as the dry matter (DM) of a good-quality silage, three weeks pre-lambing.

Assuming 70kg liveweight, this equates to 0.98kg DM of silage with an ME of 10.8MJ/kg. This provides 10.5MJ of ME. A deficit exists of 6.2MJ from forage alone.

An 86% DM concentrate with an ME of 12.5MJ/kg DM is used to supplement the diet. To supply the deficit of 6.2MJ, the ewes require 576g per day of the concentrate.

Pregnancy toxaemia is characterised by low circulating blood glucose and high ketone body levels as a result of net energy deficiency at the time of increased fetal energy demand (Andrews, 1997). Prevention involves good feeding practices – from pre-tupping through to parturition – but becomes more critical in the final two months of pregnancy. About 20% of ewes with pregnancy toxaemia are also hypocalcaemic, but hypocalcaemia may occur independently of pregnancy toxaemia if the ewes are unable to absorb sufficient calcium from their diet, and skeletal calcium reserves are not sufficient to meet the increased requirements of pregnancy and lactation.