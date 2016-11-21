Practical ‘art’ of feeding

The way feed is delivered can be almost as crucial as the feed itself. Concentrate feeds can be fed at a flat or step rate pre-lambing (ensure no more than 0.5kg concentrates per head, per feed) and may be fed in troughs (ensure feed space is adequate) or on the floor. It is important farmers choose the most practical option for their farm. This may be a TMR (ideal for optimal rumen health if chop length and formulation are correct) or feed blocks (good for outside lambing supplementation, but can be expensive, with variable intakes).