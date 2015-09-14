The rate of concentrate fed can be increased, but this can only be done if it will not have a detrimental impact on forage intake or put ewes at risk of acidosis. If the forage is poor quality, this can be replaced with a better quality forage with a higher energy density to reduce the amount of concentrate required. An additional option is the use of high energy licks or buckets, for example, Extra High Energy Crystalyx, which provide a readily available supply of energy and are simple to incorporate into the diet. In certain instances, these buckets can also be used to supplement minerals where required.