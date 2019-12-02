I hear of too many dairy cows and suckler cows that are found to have TB lesions at slaughter; cows that have had several tests and passed. But I also know these people have never owned or worked with cattle; that they should take it on themselves to tell those who do how to conduct their affairs is both arrogant and patronising. If people want to be arrogant, it doesn’t bother me, but I could never put up with being patronised.