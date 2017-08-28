Housing

The ventilation of calf housing is of critical importance. The air inside a barn can carry as many as 106 organisms/m3. Therefore, the air in calf housing should completely change a minimum of six times per hour and each calf (up to 90kg) should be afforded greater than or equal to 10m3 air, if CRD is to be avoided. The airflow through a barn can often be assessed by using one’s senses. The presence of cobwebs between lights or around the rafters indicates a poor airflow, as is the striping of rafters due to condensation forming on the roof and running on woodwork. Noticeable smells of ammonia also indicate it is unlikely air is circulating as it should, though bedding should, of course, also be checked.