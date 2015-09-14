Source incoming stock from herds with known disease status

Isolate all incoming stock (see quarantine/isolation section later)

Control all access on to the unit

Define “clean” and “dirty” areas and ensure these are clearly signposted

Keep external vehicles outside the unit; only allow own vehicles and machinery to enter. Own vehicles should be cleaned and disinfected when they have been off site. If external vehicle access is required (for instance, for feed delivery), restrict these to as far from livestock buildings as possible

Visitors should arrange their visit in advance. A visitor book must be completed by all visitors before entry, which also confirms they understand the requirements of visiting the unit. Visitor entry should be through a single point, and clean boots and overalls must be provided.

Staff should be fully trained in hygiene and biosecurity standards. Provide staff with boots and overalls and ensure they are only to be used on the unit. Ensure staff are aware of risks if they have contact with pigs outside of the unit

Use active pest control strategies

Ensure no pets are allowed on the unit

Empty and clean feed bins and water storage regularly

Purchase bedding from a safe source and store it securely

Dispose of dead stock promptly, adhering to disposal regulations

Thoroughly clean and disinfect any machinery or equipment coming on to the unit

Quarantine or isolation of incoming stock

Any incoming pigs should be isolated for a period of 30 to 60 days (Figure 1). The specific duration will depend on the advice of the veterinarian and the diseases of concern. The isolation period allows time for veterinary examination, samples to be taken, submitted and results reported, clinical signs of incubating diseases to become apparent and vaccination of new stock prior to entering the herd. Isolation also acts as a period of acclimatisation for new stock, allowing them to recover from transportation and adapt to their new environment. Important points to consider for an isolation facility are: