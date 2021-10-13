Brief biography

JP graduated from the University of Cambridge in 2010, and spent some time in charity work and in mixed practice in the Highlands. He enjoyed teaching students seeing practice, so decided to do a three-year residency in farm animal health and production at Edinburgh, focusing on sheep, receiving his diploma in 2016. He followed his residency by working in farm animal practice, but giving some lectures at the vet schools in Cambridge and Tartu, Estonia. In September 2020 he took up a part-time role at the RVC as lecturer in small ruminant health and flock management, while continuing to work in private practice.