15 Feb 2021
BCVA foundation programme will run until August, with respected vets on hand to share their experience with next generation.
Top row (from left): James Breen, Colin Mason and David Harwood. Bottom row (from left): Kat Hart, Owen Atkinson and Joe Henry.
The BCVA foundation programme will take place from March to August, allowing some of the profession’s leading farm vets to share their experience with newly qualified colleagues.
Covering six areas this year, the aim again is to help build confidence and expand core skills in newly qualified vets or those returning to work after a break.
The programme consists of:
Only 10 places are available on each module to allow for plenty of interaction between delegates and the presenting vet.
In addition to improving knowledge of clinical topics, they are likely to pick up tips on communication and interpersonal skills.
Delegates can pick and mix individual elements of the programme, although discounts are available on the whole series.
Full details are available by emailing the BCVA or by visiting the programme’s homepage.