Politics

Defra, which is in charge of all this, made no comment. This bTB eradication should be driven by proven science, but it’s not – it is driven by politics, and politicians are keeping well away from unsavoury news until after the referendum. After that we can expect a junior Defra minister to say cases are not up, they have just got better at detecting them. It’s a bit like when you get someone from the Home Office trying to explain away some soaring crime figures by saying crime hasn’t actually gone up, it’s just the reporting that has gone up – as if that is to be of some comfort. What it’s really saying is this level of crime has been going on all the time, it’s just we didn’t know about it. I love watching someone trying to spin a negative into a positive.