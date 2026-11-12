12 Nov 2026
Ministers have been urged to act now after it emerged that rules intended to prevent illegal imports are still not in force nearly a year after they formally became law
Shadow Defra minister Neil Hudson. Image: UK Parliament.
A vet and MP has demanded immediate action from ministers to enable legislation banning puppy smuggling and the importing of animals with cropped ears to finally be enforced.
The measures contained in the Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Act formally became law when Royal Assent was granted last December.
But shadow Defra minister Neil Hudson described the lack of progress on bringing forward the secondary regulation necessary to enforce those provisions as “deeply frustrating”.
He said: “Securing Royal Assent for this legislation last year was an important milestone, but passing a law is only half the job.
“The Government must now get on with implementing it and delivering the protections that animals desperately need.”
The call follows a written question, which Dr Hudson submitted last month, asking when the department planned to bring forward the required commencement order for the legislation.
Junior minister Stephen Morgan replied: “Defra are committed to implementing measures to end puppy smuggling as soon as is practicable. The department will communicate a timeline in due course.”
But Dr Hudson said that response was “simply not good enough”, adding: “It is deeply frustrating that, despite the legislation having passed through Parliament and received Royal Assent, animals are still waiting for the protections it was designed to provide.”
A letter signed by Dr Hudson and his fellow shadow ministers to Defra secretary Dame Angela Eagle also warned welfare organisations had raised “serious concerns” about the impact of the delay.
They suggested illegal activity was increasing again following an initial drop around the time the Act received Royal Assent.