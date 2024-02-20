20 Feb
The charity is encouraging all companion animal and equine practices to have at least one member of staff to reach its gold standard to help make a positive difference on the issue.
Veterinary practices are being urged to get involved in a new initiative to promote the responsible use of antibiotics.
RCVS Knowledge is encouraging companion animal and equine practices to help develop a nationwide network of Antibiotic Guardians to extend the sector’s fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
A separate programme – Farm Vet Champions – offers similar materials dealing with the issue of AMR in farm practice.
Although its platforms offer four certificate levels on the topic – bronze, silver, gold and platinum – the organisation said practices should aim to have at least one staff member with gold status.
Fergus Allerton, RCVS Knowledge clinical lead for medicines, said: “AMR is a complex global issue that everyone must work together to tackle.
“Our CPD course on responsible antibiotic use was created by veterinary professionals, for veterinary professionals, and will help you to learn all the stewardship essentials.
“Becoming an Antibiotic Guardian will give you the skills and the confidence to make responsible decisions when using antibiotics, and help your colleagues do the same.
“If every veterinary practice in the UK has just one Gold Antibiotic Guardian, this will prompt important conversations among colleagues and translate into meaningful changes in our prescribing habits. Together we can make a real difference.”