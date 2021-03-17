17 Mar 2021
The Farm Vet Champions project is spearheaded by RCVS Knowledge, largely to empower general practice vets with advice on responsible antibiotic use on farms.
Farm Vet Champions clinical lead Fiona Lovatt.
A major project to equip vets with latest antibiotic guidance for treating specific farm animal species is being rolled out across the UK.
The Farm Vet Champions project has been spearheaded by charity RCVS Knowledge, but is in partnership with prominent farming organisations.It aims to provide “inspiration and leadership to a growing community of large animal vets”, but its chief target is to empower practitioners in general practice to be able to deal with species they may not be as up-to-date in knowledge on.
The project supports one health efforts to manage emergence of antimicrobial resistance, a key part within the Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture (RUMA) Alliance targets set for the UK cattle and sheep sectors by 2024.
The first phase has been funded by the VMD, with RCVS Knowledge partnering with the NFU and BVA, plus its farm animal specialist divisions, to provide free, evidence-based, species-specific online learning. The initiative also has wide backing, including from NOAH, RUMA, other vet bodies and the four CVOs.
The training is freely accessible to anyone signing up to become a Farm Vet Champion, and no limit will be placed on the number of champions each practice has. Any champion can carry his or her status with him or her if moving practice.
Chris Gush, executive director of RCVS Knowledge, said: “RCVS Knowledge is proud to be delivering this resource, which is so critical for the veterinary professions and, indeed, the one health agenda.
“It is strongly in line with our mission to advance the quality of veterinary care for the benefit of animals, the public and society, and recognises our central and trusted position as providers of high-quality evidence-based veterinary medicine tools and resources to the professions.
“We are happy to be working closely with the key industry associations to create a valuable, practical resource that will have a tangible impact on antibiotic prescribing in the UK.”
Farm Vet Champions clinical lead Fiona Lovatt, who has overseen the online resources, said: “I am really excited to be leading this crucially important project, which has been specifically designed to inspire a community of farm vets and engage individuals at the precise points that they interact with their mixed farm clients.
“The project is designed to build capacity, capability and confidence in vets as they engage with farmers in planning ahead, preventing disease challenge and protecting animals to ensure responsible medicine use.
“From a wider perspective, it is consolidating and strengthening collaboration across veterinary and livestock agricultural organisations, as well as with processors and retailers in the fulfilment of this hugely important common goal.”
To register your interest in the scheme, and obtain further updates, visit the website.