1 Jun
VetTeamAMR – a collection of free evidence-based tools and resources to support vet teams – follows the successful Farm Vet Champions scheme and will launch at an event for equine clinicians on 6 June.
An initiative to empower veterinary teams to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) threats is being rolled out by RCVS Knowledge.
VetTeamAMR will provide free, evidence-based resources and tools to support responsible antimicrobial use by all vet teams.
The initiative follows the successful Farm Vet Champions, which launched in 2021, and will be unveiled with international speakers presenting to equine vets on 6 June.
The equine event will include online talks by:
Tim Mair, VetTeamAMR equine clinical lead at RCVS Knowledge, will introduce the VetTeamAMR scheme, which includes the free Antimicrobial Audit Tool and Learning Platform. The tool aims to support continuous improvements in national antimicrobial stewardship efforts.
A second event, focusing on VetTeamAMR tools and resources for companion animal teams, takes place on 20 June, with others planned.
Part funded by the VMD, VetTeamAMR hopes to follow the success of Farm Vet Champions in tackling AMR issues on farms by bringing together vet teams and stakeholders to tackle AMR on a national scale.
RCVS Knowledge said it had been created by veterinary professionals for veterinary professionals.
Dr Mair said: “AMR is a huge global issue that can only be controlled through a one health approach.
“We are seeing increasing resistance problems in bacterial isolates from many animals, including horses, and we must all play our part in using antimicrobials responsibly to preserve their effectiveness both in our patients and ourselves.
“VetTeamAMR will provide colleagues with the knowledge and tools to support antimicrobial stewardship in everyday practice.”
Chris Gush, executive director at RCVS Knowledge, said: “AMR is a hugely important issue for us at RCVS Knowledge and we are pleased to be able to provide veterinary teams with free tools and resources to support the responsible use of antimicrobials.
“Antibiotics remain the primary treatment for potentially fatal bacterial infections. Yet inappropriate use of antibiotics has led to resistance that has created a global animal and human health emergency.
“With busy veterinary practices in mind, we have worked alongside veterinary experts to create accessible and user-friendly VetTeamAMR tools and resources, and we encourage all UK veterinary practices to get involved.”
Full information about VetTeamAMR can be found on the RCVS Knowledge website.