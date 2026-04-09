9 Apr 2026
Events are aimed at clinicians returning to work after parenthood or leave, and those moving into management.
The first Next Steps event on 12 May is aimed at returning parents.
The RCVS is hosting a series of CPD events for veterinary professionals navigating career transitions.
As part of its new Next Steps project, the college is developing a range of resources to support professional transitions in three key areas: returning parents, returning to work after a career break of two or more years, and moving into management.
The events, each taking place at RCVS’ London headquarters, will run on the following dates:
• Returning parents – Tuesday 12 May, 9.30am to 4pm
• Returning after a career break – Thursday 21 May, 9.30am to 4pm
• Moving into management – Thursday 18 June, 9.30am to 4.30pm
Each event will offer specialist coaching from careers experts, practical guidance and peer support to help delegates take achievable steps during their transition.
RCVS’ projects implementation manager Tash Goodwin Roberts said: “Navigating change can be exciting, but it doesn’t come without challenges.
“Our Next Steps project is designed to make those transitions as smooth as possible, to make sure you feel confident in reconnecting with your professional identity and taking that leap back into work or, in the case of management, moving into a new type of work.
“This project is an important part of our ongoing work to strengthen the veterinary workforce, and our events will create a collaborative space for discussions, allowing delegates to share experiences, build a supportive network, identify key challenges and explore solutions to common obstacles together.”
Tickets and more information on the CPD events can be found at Eventbrite.