It is always a good idea to not only hear farmers’ opinions and views, but also to ask them if they have any questions before starting to talk about the subject. The author recalls a vet friend talking to a client who had a dog with a broken leg. His friend was showing the x-ray to the client, telling him the black areas were air and the white areas bone. The client told him he was a professor of radiology and his x-ray was underexposed.