Cause of death.

Some problems – such as poor vigour, weakness, hypoxia, bleeding and infection – decrease the newborn’s chances of survival, but do not necessarily kill it. Real causes of death are, for example, hypothermia, hypoglycaemia, crushing, savaging umbilical bleeding out and septicaemia29. Some deaths are caused by multiple factors; for example, weak pigs have more chances of being crushed. On the other hand, stressed sows inhibit their milking conduct – so piglets get weak – and tend to crush piglets. Crushed piglets would look identical in these examples, but the picture of the whole litter and sow would be completely different. Piglet mortality records require proper data collection by trained staff, so the contribution of the different risk factors can be accurately evaluated. Further postmortem examinations and laboratory work can be extremely useful in the case of pathological signs – for example, scour or septicaemia.