21 Nov 2022
Vet Sustain and VetSalus have teamed up for “A veterinary approach to sustainable food and farming”, and opened registration for the next cohort of participants.
Image © Production Perig / Adobe Stock
Registration has now opened for the next cohort of farm veterinary professionals to join a training course on sustainability in the livestock sector.
Vet Sustain and VetSalus have teamed up to offer their online course, “A veterinary approach to sustainable food and farming”.
A self-paced, 10-module learning programme, organisers said it should take between four and six months to complete, and has been designed specifically to fit around busy work and life schedules. Participants will gain a LANTRA-accredited certification at the end of the course.
The course is a mix of referenced guides, assignments, quizzes and recommended reads, and covers modules that include:
International students can also sign up and online tutorials will feature at the start, middle and end of the course.
It is aimed at vet professionals and those working in a vet-led business, with students expected to have undertaken an undergraduate degree, technical qualification as a paraprofessional or a relevant diploma.
Tom Warboys, a veterinary surgeon at Synergy Farm Health who reviewed the course, said: “This course provides a fascinating, in-depth exploration of sustainable food production and the role practitioners hold in shaping our farming practices – both current and future.
“I found it challenging, enlightening and, above all, motivating. It enables us as farm advisors to guide clients through the many changing expectations (and opportunities) within agriculture.”
Hannah Kenway, a veterinary surgeon at The Carisbrooke Vets, added: “I am thoroughly enjoying the course so far and am really pleased to be doing the training. I have been interested in food systems for a long time and have been waiting for some CPD that really covered this fast-moving and complex area. It’s definitely living up to expectations.”
The first live tutorial is scheduled for early December, with registration available online.