As vets, we have a unique skillset farmers appreciate and, although we want to be their preferred vet, we also need to deliver less popular messages to help them move forward. We can all think of areas around hygiene that are important, but sometimes tricky to communicate. However, if we don’t, someone else may do it for us; the world is changing and we need to move with it if we want to stay at the forefront of livestock health (Figure 4).