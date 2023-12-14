14 Dec
New rules will mean that vets in England will be able to undertake inspections for all types of pre-movement licences remotely by video.
The Government will allow vets to carry out remote video inspections of poultry on premises in avian influenza disease control zones.
The changes follow a four-week targeted consultation with poultry industry and veterinary organisations, in which 97% of respondents were in favour of allowing remote inspections.
When a case of avian influenza is confirmed, control zones are declared around the infected premises, and movements of poultry and kept birds in that zone are heavily regulated to prevent disease spread. Movements are only permitted under a licence issued by the APHA and currently a vet must physically inspect the birds and premises prior to the move.
This does not reduce their professional responsibility to confirm and verify that the premises meets the requirements. This will allow more inspections to happen at a quicker pace, and reduce veterinary travel time.
Deputy UK CVO Ele Brown said: “Remote video inspections will provide bird keepers and vets more flexibility, allowing important movements to take place as soon as they can while not diminishing the need for their professional independent opinion that licence conditions are being met. It is vital that everyone continues to keep biosecurity and cleanliness at the forefront of their minds to keep their flocks safe.”