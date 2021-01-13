13 Jan 2021
“...there is a need to take a fresh look at the national ambition for animal health and welfare, and how it can deliver on all fronts for farmers and society” – report author, Grace O’Gorman.
Image © Gill / Adobe Stock
A report has called for establishment of a dedicated body for farm animal health and welfare led by the farming and veterinary sectors.
Vet and animal health policy expert Grace O’Gorman’s report, “Animal medicine best practice: unlocking the potential for UK farming”, also suggests policy and practical changes for data, biosecurity, antibiotics, vaccination, parasite control and pain management.
The report has been produced under the Nuffield Farming Scholarships, which is sponsored by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.
Dr O’Gorman said: “Livestock farmers are challenged to farm in more sustainable and productive ways, while staying in business.
“Consumers and Government want to know more about how medicines are used on farm, and this scrutiny is set to intensify as farming is directly supported by the public purse. At the same time, the UK is on the cusp of trading in a world market outside of the EU block.
“These converging paths have raised the stakes, and there is a need to take a fresh look at the national ambition for animal health and welfare, and how it can deliver on all fronts for farmers and society.”
Dr O’Gorman visited Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Scandinavia, and New Zealand to understand influencing factors on animal health and welfare supporting animal medicine best practice.
She has presented her findings at the Nuffield Farming Virtual Mini-Conference Series, with her presentation available via Nuffield Farming’s YouTube channel.