4 Sept 2025
Ministers have been warned more needs to be done now if England is to be free of bTB by its 2038 target.
A new report released today, 4 September, has warned there is only “a small chance” of England being bTB-free by 2038 without renewed action and investment now.
Ministers plan to publish their new strategy for dealing with the disease in the new year and say the review led by Professor Sir Charles Godfray will be “key” to informing its plans.
The report acknowledged “significant progress” had been made under the current plan, including “an encouraging drop in herd breakdowns” since 2017.
But it went on: “However, in our opinion there is only a small chance of meeting the target without a step change in the urgency with which the issue is treated and the resources devoted to eradication.
“There needs to be a mindset of defeating rather than managing the disease and performance indicators should focus much more on disease level outcomes.”
The report’s key recommendations include the appointment of a senior official to a “more visible and public-facing” role at the head of its eradication strategy.
It also argued that investment in tackling the disease now “will save money in the future” and maintained the presence of infected badgers is a threat to local herds.
The panel said it was of “great importance” to develop effective non-lethal badger interventions in line with the government’s commitment to end the controversial cull programme during the current Parliament.
But it warned that significant efforts would be needed to expand badger vaccination to make it “a viable tool at scale”.
In response to the report, farming minister Daniel Zeichner insisted the government was “determined” to eradicate the disease and would launch its new strategy early in 2026.
He said: “We know this will be challenging, and Sir Charles Godfray’s independent report will be key to informing the future strategy. We will now consider the report’s findings.”
Mr Zeichner added that more than £40 million had been invested into vaccine research and a record number of badgers had been vaccinated against bTB last year. A new vaccinator field force is also expected to be launched in 2026.
