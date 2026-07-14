Understanding

How can we better understand how antibiotics are being used in animals? We use two sets of data, which we refer to as “antibiotic sales” and “antibiotic use”. Antibiotic sales data (for veterinary medicines that are indicated or intended for use in animals4) is commonly obtained from marketing authorisation holders (such as, the pharmaceutical companies), or veterinary wholesalers, and presented in the form of “mg/kg”, where mg represents the weight of antibiotic active ingredient and kg the weight of the animal population. This metric is, therefore, a measure of antibiotic sales relative to the overall population. The latest 2024 antibiotic sales data from UK and Europe using this metric can be found in Table 1.