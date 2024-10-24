24 Oct 2024
Largest-ever study carried out by specialist vet – and former Sheep Veterinary Society and RCVS president Fiona Lovatt – into NoBACZ Navel.
Significant benefits have been found through the study.
The largest-ever navel protection study in lambs1 has demonstrated significant benefits for a navel protection solution.
Carried out by specialist vet Fiona Lovatt – past-president of both the Sheep Veterinary Society and RCVS – a randomised control trial compared iodine with NoBACZ Navel during last year’s lambing season (2023-24).
In the findings, NoBACZ Healthcare said its NoBACZ Navel product demonstrated superior protection compared to iodine, with a 21% reduction in mortality (p=0.005).
Lambs with NoBACZ Navel applied to the umbilicus and tagging sites were on average 230g heavier than those in the iodine group at eight weeks.
The study was run in 11 UK flocks and involved 6,840 lambs. Odd numbered lambs were treated with strong iodine and the even numbered lambs were treated with NoBACZ Navel.
Current practices on the farm were observed, so if the farmer normally dipped the lambs’ umbilicus they dipped with iodine or NoBACZ Navel and if they normally sprayed the umbilicus then they sprayed with iodine or NoBACZ Navel. Survival and weights were recorded.
Dr Lovatt said: “Until now, best practice to manage navel ill has been to apply strong iodine to the umbilicus and ear-tagging sites by dipping or spraying to desiccate the umbilicus and disinfect the surface.
“Prophylactic antibiotic use also still occurs on as many as 19% of farms, which is not best practice or good antimicrobial stewardship.”
Dr Lovatt added: “NoBACZ Navel provides greater desiccation of the umbilicus than iodine and forms a non-colonisable waterproof barrier that protects lambs from the environment.
“The economic and welfare benefits to farmers are clear, with 17 more lambs alive per 1,000 born and an average of 230g extra bodyweight per lamb at eight weeks, which more than justifies the 16p per dose investment in NoBACZ Navel.
“During the trial I also received fantastic feedback from farmers on its ease of use and long-lasting protection to these vulnerable sites.”
NoBACZ Navel can be used on calves or lambs. Full details are on the NoBACZ website.