13 Sept
Scientists in Aberystwyth have launched a new study which they hope will yield new ways of tackling a common livestock parasite that risks becoming an even greater problem to producers.
DNA and protein testing are among the techniques being examined in a new study that aims to develop more effective control measures against liver fluke in sheep.
Scientists at Aberystwyth University are working with vets and farmers’ groups on the newly launched three-year project, which industry chiefs say is crucial to the industry’s future.
The parasite is currently estimated to affect 85% of UK sheep flocks and 76% of dairy herds, with infections costing the livestock industry up to £300 million a year.
But project lead Rhys Aled Jones fears the problem will become far worse without urgent action being taken.
He said: “Livestock producers face an unprecedented threat from liver fluke over the coming decades.
“Climate change, drug resistance and land management policy changes will all contribute to an increasing liver fluke threat, which if not mitigated will negatively impact animal productivity, welfare and carbon emissions.”
The latest study will examine the effectiveness of environmental DNA analysis to identify habitat areas for mud snails, which act as a host for liver fluke, as well as protein analysis, which researchers say will shed more light on infection timelines.
It also plans to test the use of wearable behaviour sensors on a small number of animals in order to better target treatments.
Dr Jones said drug treatments would continue to be a critical part of liver fluke control schemes in the future, but added that “tools must be developed to support the sustainable use of these treatments”.
The university is collaborating with groups including the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW), Menter a Busnes, the Welsh Veterinary Science Centre and Ridgeway Research on the project, which they also hope will inform wider strategies across the UK, as well as individual vets and producers.
FUW deputy head of policy Hazel Wright said the project was of “vital importance” to helping the industry to thrive into the future.
She added: “The effects of liver fluke infection on the growth and productivity of sheep flocks in Wales are significant and research streams into those mechanisms which may reduce the prevalence of this parasite are therefore welcome.”