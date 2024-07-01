1 Jul
An RCVS and European specialist will share her experience at a free CPD event next week.
Veterinary staff and students are being invited to join a free CPD webinar next week examining respiratory diseases in cats and dogs.
The session, which takes place next Thursday (11 July), is the latest in a series of events hosted by Horiba UK, which has covered a wide range of topics since its launch three years ago.
The latest webinar will be led by Amanda Paul, an RCVS and European specialist in small animal internal medicine and currently head of internal medicine at Hamilton Specialist Referrals in Buckinghamshire.
The session will examine the bacterial, fungal, parasitic and protozoal causes of lung diseases that are seen in dogs and cats in the UK, as well as their diagnosis and treatment.
The evening will also offer a live Q&A to both Dr Paul and Horiba representatives.
Organisers say the session is open to all vets, veterinary nurses, practice support staff and students.
To book your place for the webinar, which runs from 7:30pm to 9pm, visit the Horiba registration page.