23 Feb 2026
Leading chains have been accused of making a “backtrack” on welfare commitments by signing up to a new programme, despite some veterinary backing for the scheme.
Image © Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay
A charity official has claimed food industry plans to launch a new Sustainable Chicken Forum (SCF) are “disastrous” for animal welfare.
Eighteen brands – including some of the UK’s biggest fast food chains – have joined the initiative and pulled out of the Better Chicken Commitment, which included a pledge to shift production away from faster-growing breeds.
A poultry vet has backed the new scheme, arguing a focus on slower-growing types could overshadow other key issues.
But RSPCA head of farmed animal welfare Marc Cooper accused its members of backtracking and delivering a “huge blow” to welfare considerations.
He said: “Fast growth remains the single biggest welfare issue we need to tackle in the UK due to the enormous numbers of animals affected.”
The charity said more than 90% of the billion-plus chickens that are reared for meat in the UK each year are fast-growing and risk experiencing severe welfare issues including heart conditions and lameness.
Dr Cooper added: “We need to adopt sustainable practices, which includes ensuring the animals we rear to produce our food are provided with a good life.
“Any business that is serious about genuinely improving the lives of meat chickens needs to address the fast-growing nature of today’s breeds.
“We urge these businesses to think about their consumers, and the welfare of the chickens that their profits depend on, and revisit this disastrous move.”
But poultry vet Adrian Knoetze argued the SCF’s launch demonstrated the complexity of “improving welfare in a sustainable manner”.
In comments issued through UK hospitality, he said: “The focus on slower-growing breeds risks overlooking other very important factors that influence broiler welfare: areas such as bird management, shed conditions and ongoing training in welfare best practice.
“Everyone wants to see broiler welfare continue to improve but this needs to be done in a manner that does not risk the sustainability of farms, the environment and businesses.”
Signatories to the new forum include Burger King, KFC, Nando’s and Pizza Hut.