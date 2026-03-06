6 Mar 2026
New chair James Russell hailed predecessor Cat McLaughlin for leaving an “exceptional legacy” that shaped The Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture Alliance (RUMA).
James Russell has replaced Cat McLaughlin as chair of RUMA Agriculture.
A vet has vowed to build on “the strong foundation already in place” at The Responsible use of Medicines in Agriculture Alliance (RUMA) after being appointed as the organisation’s new chair.
Farm vet and infectious disease and biosecurity consultant James Russell has succeeded Cat McLaughlin, who has stepped down after six years in the role and more than a decade of service to the organisation.
Mr Russell, a BVA past president, said RUMA Agriculture “has cemented itself as one of the UK’s most authoritative voices on responsible veterinary medicine use”, adding: “I’m honoured to take on this role and look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place.
“There is still much to do – both in maintaining our focus on AMR (antimicrobial resistance) but also ensuring stewardship across other medicine classes.
“Cat leaves an exceptional legacy. Her skills, experience, wisdom and collaborative leadership have shaped RUMA Agriculture into the trusted, respected organisation it is today.”
The organisation has spent the last decade working to combat AMR in the UK agriculture and aquaculture sectors and in November last year it unveiled the third cycle of its Targets Task Force (TTF), setting out objectives for different livestock sectors through to 2029.
RUMA Agriculture officials said Dr McLaughlin, in her roles as deputy chair and then chair, had played a “pivotal role” in the organisation’s development and contributed “significantly” to its strategy and influence.
RUMA revealed in its TTF2 report last year that sales of highest priority critically important antibiotic injectables in cattle were down 83% since 2014.
Dr McLaughlin said it had been “an absolute honour and privilege”, adding: “Responsible medicine stewardship has, and always will be, a multi-sector, multi-industry, team effort.
“I just hope that I have played even a small part in guiding the progress and journey of the organisations, sectors and industries that day in, day out, are committed to responsible use and delivering high health and welfare standards in UK livestock that are globally praised and respected.”